What's the story

Imagine a messaging app that feels like your personal secretary—Truecaller's Smart SMS is here to declutter your inbox and make life easier!

This AI-powered feature not only sorts texts into Personal, Important, and Business categories but also highlights crucial details like OTPs and transaction summaries, all while protecting you from spam.

Ready to ditch the chaos and let your phone work smarter?

Let's explore how to make your messages a breeze with this smart tool.