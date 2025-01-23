What's the story

Tired of endlessly scrolling to find your go-to dining spots on Zomato?

Say hello to the underrated Bookmark feature, your shortcut to saving culinary gems without a hassle.

This nifty tool lets you keep track of your favourite eateries for quick access whenever hunger strikes.

Whether you're planning your next weekend binge or simply love to explore top-rated places, learning how to Bookmark will change your food discovery game forever.

Here's a step-by-step guide to using it on Android.