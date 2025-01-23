Paytm for gas refills? Here's how to use it
What's the story
Gone are the days of standing in long queues or waiting endlessly to book your gas cylinder refills.
In today's fast-paced world, digital payment platforms like Paytm have revolutionised this essential service.
Android users can now enjoy quick, hassle-free bookings right from their phones!
With a few simple taps, you can ensure your kitchen never runs out of fuel.
Ready to skip the old-school struggle?
Let's dive into the simplest way to refill your gas cylinder today!
Finding the option
Navigate and select your service
Sign in to your Paytm account and navigate to the "Bill Payments" section, located on the home screen or within the app's menu.
Search for "Book Gas Cylinder" or utilize the search feature for faster access.
If not displayed, click "View All" under "Bill Payments," then select "Book Gas Cylinder." This will take you to the appropriate service to book your gas refill.
Booking process
Enter details and make payment
Choose your gas provider i.e. Indane, HP Gas, or Bharat Gas.
Enter your LPG ID or registered mobile number. Click on "Proceed" to get the refill amount.
Verify details before selecting a payment method: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or Paytm UPI. That's it, you have successfully booked it.
Finalizing booking
Confirmation and additional tips
Post payment, you will get a confirmation and a separate email or text message from Paytm. Expect the delivery within two days.
Always ensure to input correct LPG ID or registered mobile number to prevent any complications.
Utilize a reliable internet connection for a hassle-free booking experience.
For safety, refrain from using public Wi-Fi and maintain the confidentiality of your Paytm login details.