New Meesho feature alerts shoppers about delivery before buying
What's the story
Shopping online is like a treasure hunt—finding great deals and exciting products from the comfort of your couch.
But nothing dampens the thrill like discovering your dream item can't be delivered to your location.
Enter Meesho, the budget-friendly online shopping app that helps you check delivery availability before you even hit "Add to Cart."
This simple yet powerful feature puts you in control of your shopping spree, making sure your perfect finds actually make it to your doorstep.
Product search
Navigate to your desired product
After you've logged into your Meesho, the first step is to find the product you want to buy.
You can use the search bar at the top of the screen or explore different categories until you discover something you like.
Click on the product to access its detail page where you can find more information about it, including delivery options.
Delivery check
Check delivery options
Find the Check Delivery or Delivery Availability button on the product page (it's usually next to the price or under Add to Cart). Click on that.
By entering your pin code, you can confirm if they deliver to your area, check any delivery fees, and see when you can expect your package.
Doing this before buying anything saves you from potential headaches later.
Pin code submission
Enter and confirm your PIN code
You will see a prompt asking for your PIN code. Enter the PIN code of your delivery address and click "Check."
Meesho will then show you if delivery is possible at your location, the applicable delivery charges, if any, and an estimated delivery date.
This way, you know everything before you decide to buy anything.
Smooth shopping experience
Additional tips
To enjoy a seamless shopping experience on Meesho, please make sure your app is always updated to the latest version.
If you encounter any issues, you can easily contact customer support through chat within the app itself.
Plus, after ordering, you can easily track your order on Meesho by going to "My Orders" and clicking on "Track" on the orders you want to track.