What's the story

Shopping online is like a treasure hunt—finding great deals and exciting products from the comfort of your couch.

But nothing dampens the thrill like discovering your dream item can't be delivered to your location.

Enter Meesho, the budget-friendly online shopping app that helps you check delivery availability before you even hit "Add to Cart."

This simple yet powerful feature puts you in control of your shopping spree, making sure your perfect finds actually make it to your doorstep.