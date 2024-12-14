Summarize Simplifying... In short Paying your traffic challan is a breeze with Paytm.

You can pay via app or website

How to pay traffic challan via Paytm: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:36 pm Dec 14, 2024

What's the story India's e-challan system has revolutionized the process of paying traffic fines by providing a digital solution. Gone are the days when you had to stand in long queues and deal with paperwork. Now you can conveniently pay your fines online. One such platform that facilitates this process is Paytm, which provides a user-friendly interface for e-challan payments. Let's see how to use it.

Process

What are the steps using Paytm app?

To pay an e-challan through Paytm app, users have to open the app and head over to 'Bill Payments.' Here, they can look for 'Challan' and choose the appropriate 'Traffic Authority.' They have to enter the required details like Challan Number or Vehicle Number. After verifying the challan amount, they can select a payment option like credit card, debit card, Paytm UPI or net banking. The process will be completed once the payment is made.

Web

Paying via Paytm website

E-challan payments can also be made on Paytm website. Users have to sign in and head to 'Recharge & Pay Bills,' then click on 'Challan.' After selecting 'Traffic Authority,' they should enter details like Challan ID or RC number. Payment options include credit card, debit card, Paytm UPI, and net banking. A notification confirms successful payment.