How to pay your property tax on Paytm

Dec 14, 2024

What's the story Property tax is a compulsory levy on all property owners, be it residential homes, office buildings, or rental properties. The tax is a major source of revenue for local municipal bodies, which use it to develop amenities like roads, parks, and water systems. Property owners can pay this tax annually or biannually. Paying it has been made easier with online payment options like Paytm. Let's see how.

Steps to pay the tax

Open the Paytm app on your smartphone, navigate to 'Bill Payments' section, and press 'View More.' Alternatively, you can use the search bar and enter 'Municipality.' On the following screen, select your 'Municipal Corporation,' and enter the required details like Property Number, Property ID, and Ward Number. Next, click on 'Get Tax Amount.' After checking the sum, select the payment mode of your preference and complete the payment.

Penalties

Consequences of not paying tax on time

Failure to pay property taxes on time attracts penalties or late fees. Continued non-payment can have dire consequences like a tax sale or foreclosure of the property. Hence, always pay the tax amount on time.