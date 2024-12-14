Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating 3D photos on Facebook is a breeze.

Simply open the app, tap "Write something here..", select "Photo/Video", choose an image, and hit the "Make 3D" option.

For the best 3D effect, avoid images with intricate patterns, narrow foreground objects, or many reflections, and instead opt for pictures with objects at different depths. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can apply the 3D effect to only one photo at a time

How to create and share 3D photos on Facebook

By Akash Pandey 03:22 pm Dec 14, 202403:22 pm

What's the story Facebook lets users convert regular photos into interactive three-dimensional (3D) images. The tool employs machine learning (ML) to extrapolate the shape of objects in an image and create a 3D effect. Please note that 3D photos cannot be edited. If you edit a photo on Facebook, it may no longer be convertible into a 3D photo. Additionally, when sharing such photos, you can only include one per post; multiple 3D photos cannot be shared at once.

Process

Steps to create 3D photos

To create a 3D photo, users just have to open the Facebook app and tap "Write something here.." Then, they should select "Photo/Video" and pick an image from their device's gallery. A "Make 3D" option will now appear adjacent to "Edit" on top of their image. Tapping this option will let Facebook process the image into a 3D photo. The creation may take some time. Users can preview the effect by moving their phone before adding text and posting.

Optimization tips

Tips for optimal results

The results of the 3D photo feature are not real 3D images but can be pretty convincing. Since the app can't generate new data, backgrounds may look blurry if there are intricate patterns. Facebook recommends avoiding images with narrow foreground objects or many reflections for best results. Picking images with objects at different depths enhances the effect.