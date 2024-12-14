How to join a broadcast channel on Instagram
Instagram's "Broadcast Channels" allow creators to set up one-to-many public messaging channels to interact with their followers. The primary goal is to foster closer communication between creators and their audience while strengthening community bonds. If a creator you follow launches a broadcast channel and sends their first message, you'll receive a notification to join. By joining a broadcast channel, you can read, react to, and reply to messages, as well as participate in polls shared by creators or collaborators.
Steps to join a channel
To join a broadcast channel, users following the creator can visit the channel link from the creator's Instagram story or profile. At the bottom of the channel, you'll see the option to "Join" the channel. Creators share exclusive content such as behind-the-scenes footage, polls, and updates through their channels. Once you join a broadcast channel, it will be added to your inbox, and you can react, reply, and participate in polls within these channels.
Joining as a collaborator
Broadcast channel admins can invite you to join as a collaborator. If you accept, you'll have the same ability as the admin to send messages to channel members. However, note that messages you send in a broadcast channel are visible to anyone on Instagram. You can leave your collaborator role anytime by tapping the channel name at the top, selecting "People," and managing your collaborator status.