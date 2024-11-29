Summarize Simplifying... In short Buying a Zomato gift card is as easy as pie. Just open the app, head to the "Money" section under your profile, and select "Buy Gift Card."

You can buy a Zomato gift card in just a few steps

How to buy or redeem a Zomato gift card?

What's the story Struggling to decide the perfect food gift for your loved ones? Zomato makes it simple with its versatile gift cards. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or just a thoughtful surprise, you can buy a Zomato gift card and let them choose their favorite meals. These cards can be redeemed effortlessly on their account, giving them the freedom to order any dish, anytime. Here's everything you need to know about buying or redeeming a Zomato gift card.

Buying gift cards for flexible gifting

Buying a Zomato gift card is simple and can be done in just a few steps. Here's how: Open the Zomato app and click on your profile icon. Scroll down to the "Money" section, and select "Buy Gift Card." Now, choose the event (Birthday, Anniversary, Wedding, etc.) and select an amount and a custom message. Note that the gift card amount should be between ₹250 and ₹10,000. Tap "Continue" and opt for your preferred payment method to place the order.

How to redeem a gift card

Once you have purchased a gift card, you can share it with your loved ones using any app. To claim a gift card, the recipent should open Zomato, click on their profile icon > scroll down to "Money," and select "Claim Gift Card." Now, they need to enter the 16-digit gift card code and 6-digit PIN to claim it. Once, redeemed they can use the amount at checkout. Keep in mind the gift card balance comes with an expiry date.