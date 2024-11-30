Summarize Simplifying... In short To update or add a new delivery address on Zomato, simply open the app and tap the profile icon.

Navigate to "Food Orders" and select "Address Book."

Here, you can edit existing addresses or add a new one by tapping "+ Add Address."

Here, you can edit existing addresses or add a new one by tapping "+ Add Address."

Fill in the details, confirm, and save. Your updated or new address is now ready for future orders.

How to update or add new delivery address on Zomato

By Akash Pandey 12:14 pm Nov 30, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Popular food delivery platform Zomato lets you update or add a new delivery address, ensuring your favorite meals reach the right spot. Whether you've moved, want to send food to a friend, or need to update details, the app allows quick edits. By accessing the address settings in your profile, you can easily modify or add new locations with just a few taps, making every order hassle-free.

Editing your existing address

Launch the Zomato app on your device and tap the profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Scroll down to "Food Orders" and select "Address Book," where all your saved addresses are stored for future use. To edit an address, tap the three vertical dots, select "Edit," and then choose "Add more address details." After making the changes, tap "Confirm address," and then hit "Save address" to finalize.

Adding address

Adding a new address

To add a new address: Tap the profile icon and go to Address Book. Click on "+ Add Address." You can search for an area or street name in the search bar, or tap "Use current location" to autofill details. Use the "Add more address details" option to enter complete information. Finally, tap "Confirm address" and then "Save address." Your new address will now be saved in the Address Book for future use.