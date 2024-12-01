Summarize Simplifying... In short Zomato has made it clear that they don't have any customer care phone lines and will never request sensitive information from users.

To avoid fraud, users should only rely on Zomato's in-app chat support for assistance.

This advisory is crucial to protect users from fake numbers and fraudulent entities pretending to be Zomato. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The warning comes amid increasing cases of online fraud

How to save yourself from fraud on Zomato

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:20 pm Dec 01, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Leading food delivery platform Zomato has issued an advisory, asking its users to safeguard their personal banking details. The company strongly advises against sharing sensitive information like CVV numbers, UPI pins, or OTPs with anyone. The warning comes amid the increasing cases of online fraud, with fake customer care numbers and fraudulent entities posing as Zomato representatives.

Alert

Zomato never asks for sensitive info

Zomato has clarified that it doesn't operate any customer care phone lines, and will never ask for sensitive information from its users. This clarification is critical in dispelling misinformation and preventing potential fraud. The company has stressed the importance of this advisory as a protective measure against fake numbers and fraudulent entities claiming to represent them.

Safety

Depending on in-app chat support

For any help or problem on Zomato, users are recommended to depend only on the platform's in-app chat support as there is no official customer care number available to users.