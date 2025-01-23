How to use 'Quick Chat' in Truecaller on Android
Truecaller's "Quick Chat" feature provides a convenient and efficient way to message your contacts on Android devices.
This tutorial guides you through the process of starting and managing quick chats, including sending priority messages and editing sent ones.
Whether you're looking to send a quick message or need to ensure your message is seen asap, Truecaller offers a flexible platform for your communication needs.
Choosing contact
Initiating a quick chat
To start a quick chat in Truecaller, open the app and head to the contacts section.
Either search for the specific contact you want to message or scroll through your list of contacts.
Once you find the person you're looking for, tap on their name to proceed with your messaging intentions.
This process is simple and intuitive, allowing you to start your conversation easily.
Sending messages
Engaging in conversation
Choose the message icon next to the name of the contact you selected.
This will bring you to the chat interface where you can decide whether to send an instant message, an SMS, or an urgent message.
Compose your message in the text field provided.
If you choose to send an urgent message, it will be displayed as a bubble on the recipient's lock screen for instant visibility.
Advanced features
Enhancing messaging experience
Truecaller allows you to edit sent messages within its chat feature. Long-pressing a sent message lets you edit and resend it.
The app facilitates easy switching between SMS and instant messaging; messages sent over the internet are distinguished in blue, while SMS texts appear in green.
To make it your default, long press the message button when you open Truecaller, and set the messaging interface as your default.