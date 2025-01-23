How to filter restaurants by nutrition on Swiggy for Android
What's the story
Ordering food that fits your dietary needs is no longer a luxury, but a standard for many.
Swiggy, a leading food delivery app, provides a range of features to meet this need, particularly for Android users.
This article walks you through the process of filtering restaurants by nutrition information on the Swiggy app, so your meals always meet your dietary standards.
Update
Update and navigate the app
Before you embark on your journey of healthy eating with Swiggy, make sure your app is updated.
Open Google Play Store, search for Swiggy, and click on update if it shows that option.
Starting with the latest version ensures you get all the cool new features they've built to make ordering food even easier.
Filters
Access filtering options
Once you open the Swiggy app and sign in, you're presented with a smorgasbord of choices.
To start narrowing things down based on nutrition info, click on the "Filters" icon. You can find it at the top or bottom of your screen, depending on your device.
This funnel-shaped icon is your gateway to a world of personalized dining options that fit your dietary needs.
Nutrition selection
Apply nutrition filters
After clicking on the funnel icon in Swiggy's app, scroll down to the nutrition filters section.
You will see options like "Veg," "Non-Veg," "Vegan," and "Gluten-Free."
The specific calorie count filter may not be available in all versions of the app.
Selecting these categories will filter out restaurants to match your dietary preferences, assisting Android users in making healthier, informed food choices.