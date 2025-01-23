Want to activate emergency services on Android? Follow these steps
What's the story
In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it's essential to have emergency services at your fingertips - literally!
Your Android phone has a built-in Emergency Services feature that can be a literal lifesaver in critical situations.
This guide shows you how to enable and access this vital feature, so you're ready for any emergencies.
Step 1-3
Enable Emergency SOS
First, navigate to the Settings app on your Android device.
Scroll down and locate the Safety & Emergency option (this may be under Advanced Settings on certain devices).
Tap on Emergency SOS and toggle the switch to turn it on.
You can choose how you want to activate the emergency function, such as pressing the power button five times rapidly.
Step 4-5
Add vital information
Under the same "Safety and Emergency" menu, you can add your emergency contacts by tapping on "Emergency Contacts."
Add multiple numbers that will be alerted when you trigger the Emergency SOS feature.
Also, tap on "Medical Information" to enter crucial health details like blood type, allergies, and medications.
This info can be accessed from your lock screen by first responders.
Step 6-7
Enhance your safety measures
Turn on "Emergency Location Service" in Settings under "Emergency SOS."
Set the countdown timer and decide whether a warning sound plays during activation.
Make sure to verify the emergency services phone number and allow location sharing with emergency contacts.
These steps ensure your Android device is ready for emergencies, without requiring any third-party apps.