WhatsApp users, here's how to pin chats like a pro
What's the story
Ever scrolled endlessly through your WhatsApp chats trying to find that important conversation?
Well, here's a fix that'll save your sanity!
WhatsApp for Android lets you pin chats right at the top — think of it as VIP access for your favourite conversations.
Whether it's your workgroup, weekend plans, or a chat with your bestie, keep them a tap away.
Learn how to pin (and unpin) chats in a few simple steps and make messaging smarter!
Pin chat
Pinning your essential chats
To prevent losing track of important conversations amidst a sea of messages, pinning them is super handy.
Open WhatsApp on your Android and navigate to your chat list.
Locate the chat you wish to pin and long-press it until a menu pops up.
Tap the pin icon, and voila! Your chat stays put at the top of your list.
Unpin chat
Unpinning when priorities change
To unpin a chat, simply:
Open WhatsApp and access your chat list.
Locate the chat you want to unpin (it will have a pin icon next to it).
Long press on the chat you want to unpin and tap Unpin chat from the menu that pops up.
The chat will now be unpinned and move back to its original place in your chat history.
Additional tips
Keeping your chats organized
WhatsApp for Android only lets you pin three chats at a time. This forces you to really think about which conversations are most important to you.
Even though they're pinned, you'll still see new message notifications on them.
By frequently updating your pinned chats according to what's most relevant at the time (current work assignments, catching up with family, etc.), you can keep your communication streamlined and focused.