What's the story

Ever scrolled endlessly through your WhatsApp chats trying to find that important conversation?

Well, here's a fix that'll save your sanity!

WhatsApp for Android lets you pin chats right at the top — think of it as VIP access for your favourite conversations.

Whether it's your workgroup, weekend plans, or a chat with your bestie, keep them a tap away.

Learn how to pin (and unpin) chats in a few simple steps and make messaging smarter!