Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is introducing a new 'Chat with Us' feature to streamline customer support. Users can directly start a conversation with the support team, potentially saving time.

Initial responses may be AI-generated, but if unsatisfactory, users can escalate the issue to a human representative.

This feature is part of an upcoming update for WhatsApp Web. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Chat with us' to simplify user support on WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new 'Chat with us' feature transforms customer support

By Mudit Dube 12:29 pm Dec 30, 202412:29 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature that would allow users to directly reach out to its human chat support team through the web client. The development was first reported by WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp-related news. The upcoming feature, called "Chat with Us," will be available in the Help section of the app and simplify user interaction with the support team.

Process

User interaction with WhatsApp's support team

Upon selecting the "Chat with Us" option, users will be notified that they can expect a response from the support team in their WhatsApp chat. The user will then receive a message from WhatsApp asking why they chose to reach out to the support team. After providing this information, their request will be processed and followed up within the same conversation thread.

Support escalation

AI and human interaction in WhatsApp support

WABetaInfo also emphasized that first responses to user queries could be AI-generated. But, if the bot doesn't handle their issue properly, they can ask for a human agent. This escalates the query to a human representative for further assistance. As of now, smartphone users have to go through a chain of FAQs before they can reach out to support through the app.

Feature benefits

'Chat with us' to simplify user support on WhatsApp

The "Chat with Us" feature aims to make this process easier by directly starting a conversation with WhatsApp's support team. This new method should save time and speed up user assistance. The AI-supported chat was introduced earlier this year, while the human-supported chat is still in the works. It is expected to be part of an upcoming update of WhatsApp Web.