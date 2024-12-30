Summarize Simplifying... In short To personalize your WhatsApp notifications for individual chats, simply open the chat, tap the contact's name, and select 'Custom notifications'.

How to adjust WhatsApp notifications for individual chats

By Mudit Dube 03:50 pm Dec 30, 202403:50 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is a vital communication tool for many, but its constant notifications can sometimes be overwhelming. Fortunately, WhatsApp offers granular control over notifications, allowing you to customize alerts for individual chats. This flexibility ensures you stay informed about important messages while minimizing distractions. Let's explore how to manage WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts.

Process

How to tweak settings

Open an individual chat, tap the name of the individual, and then tap Custom notifications. Enable 'Use custom notifications' option. Now, manage notification settings by performing changing notification tone or adjusting the duration of notification vibration. You can also modify pop-up notifications, change the color of message notifications and even previews of notifications at the top of your screen.

Points

Things to remember

If you turn off or mute WhatsApp notifications through your device settings, changes made within WhatsApp won't override them. However, enabling custom notifications for a chat in WhatsApp creates a new notification category in your device settings, with notifications activated for that specific setting. By following the previously mentioned steps, you can effectively manage WhatsApp notifications for individual chats for a more personalized experience.