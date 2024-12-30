How to adjust WhatsApp notifications for individual chats
WhatsApp is a vital communication tool for many, but its constant notifications can sometimes be overwhelming. Fortunately, WhatsApp offers granular control over notifications, allowing you to customize alerts for individual chats. This flexibility ensures you stay informed about important messages while minimizing distractions. Let's explore how to manage WhatsApp notifications for specific contacts.
How to tweak settings
Open an individual chat, tap the name of the individual, and then tap Custom notifications. Enable 'Use custom notifications' option. Now, manage notification settings by performing changing notification tone or adjusting the duration of notification vibration. You can also modify pop-up notifications, change the color of message notifications and even previews of notifications at the top of your screen.
Things to remember
If you turn off or mute WhatsApp notifications through your device settings, changes made within WhatsApp won't override them. However, enabling custom notifications for a chat in WhatsApp creates a new notification category in your device settings, with notifications activated for that specific setting. By following the previously mentioned steps, you can effectively manage WhatsApp notifications for individual chats for a more personalized experience.