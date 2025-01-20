What's the story

Ever wondered if your phone could double as your personal assistant?

Truecaller, the app best known for exposing pesky spam callers, hides a secret feature that could make you more productive.

You can schedule call reminders using its SMS scheduling tool!

Whether it's a crucial client call or a catch-up with a friend, Truecaller ensures you never miss out.

Here's how to transform your Android phone into a smart scheduler—and stay ahead of your call game!