Want clean food? Zomato's hygiene ratings are here to help
What's the story
Want to dodge dining disasters and questionable cleanliness?
Zomato's Hygiene Ratings on Android make picking a spotless restaurant a breeze!
This game-changing feature ensures you're not just savoring the menu but also the hygiene standards behind it.
Whether you're planning a cozy dine-out or a delivery treat, knowing where cleanliness ranks is essential—and now easier than ever.
Here's how to access these ratings and ensure every meal is a worry-free experience.
Step-by-step
Accessing hygiene ratings made easy
To verify a restaurant's hygiene rating, simply download the Zomato app from the Google Play Store and log in to your account.
Use the search bar to find your desired restaurant by name, location, or type of cuisine.
When you select a restaurant, its detailed page will display various information, including a clearly visible hygiene rating.
This rating, located in a separate section, ranges from one to five.
Interpretation guide
Understanding what ratings mean
Understanding Zomato's hygiene ratings is simple:
One to two: Avoid! Poor hygiene, needs improvement.
Three: Okay. Meets basic standards but could be better.
Four to five: Go for it! High food hygiene, based on unannounced audits by third-party experts checking food handling and cleanliness.
The higher the score, the safer you are to dine in or order from that restaurant.