What's the story

Want to dodge dining disasters and questionable cleanliness?

Zomato's Hygiene Ratings on Android make picking a spotless restaurant a breeze!

This game-changing feature ensures you're not just savoring the menu but also the hygiene standards behind it.

Whether you're planning a cozy dine-out or a delivery treat, knowing where cleanliness ranks is essential—and now easier than ever.

Here's how to access these ratings and ensure every meal is a worry-free experience.