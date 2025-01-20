Meesho's latest update lets you earn big through referrals
What's the story
Meesho app's "Refer and Earn" feature offers users the opportunity to earn exciting rewards by referring friends to shop on the platform.
This tutorial outlines the step-by-step process for Android device users to effectively navigate and utilize this feature.
Considering the ever-evolving nature of app interfaces and features, it's important to keep in mind that availability might differ due to recent updates or policy changes by Meesho.
Access menu
Locating the Refer and Earn option
Once you have signed in to your Meesho account, you need to head over to the menu section.
The location of this menu varies, as it can be found either in the top-left or bottom-right corner of your screen, depending on the app layout at the time.
This is because Meesho keeps updating the app to provide a better user experience.
Share link
Sharing your referral code
After you tap on "Refer and Earn," you'll see your unique referral code and options to share it. Choose WhatsApp, Facebook, or email to share.
Your friend needs to enter this code during their sign up to get a discount on their first purchase and kick off your earnings.
If you don't see this option, reach out to their customer support to assist you with the availability of the feature.