Unable to customize Paytm notifications? Try these steps
What's the story
Configuring Paytm app notifications on Android ensures you receive only relevant alerts.
Business users can focus on notifications for payments received, while individuals can choose the types of notifications they want to receive.
This step-by-step guide makes it easy to fine-tune your settings. Say goodbye to unnecessary notifications and hello to staying informed about your important transactions.
Payment alerts
Enabling and customizing payment notifications
To enable notifications for payments received, simply open the Paytm app and head to Business Settings if you are a business user.
Then, click on Merchant Settings under Payments and Settlement.
There, you will see an option for Payment Notifications. By turning this on, you can receive alerts for incoming payments.
This is especially helpful for merchants who wish to monitor their sales in real time.
Notification preferences
Tailoring notification types for your needs
Paytm provides voice and full-screen notifications. To enable voice alerts, go to "Payment Notifications" in Merchant Settings and turn on "Voice Notifications."
For choosing languages, navigate to "Settings," select "Payment voice notifications," and pick a language.
This way, users can ensure they receive notifications that best suit their needs or the needs of their business.
Fine-tuning alerts
Managing overall notification settings
Paytm allows users to adjust notification settings for a more streamlined experience.
Under "Settings," locate "Payment notifications" to choose preferred alerts or disable them.
Options include voice and persistent notifications, along with background battery usage tweaks affecting live alerts.
This way, you won't waste battery on unimportant stuff, and will only get what you need.
Solving notification problems
Troubleshooting common issues with notifications
Why am I not receiving voice notifications as expected?
Please ensure your phone is not on mute and Do Not Disturb mode is turned off.
Also, check the volume settings within the Paytm app itself to make sure voice alerts will be loud and clear when they're issued.
These simple checks should fix most issues, keeping you informed about all your transactions!
Advanced customization
Utilizing custom notifications via mini apps
Developers can now create highly personalized user experiences on Paytm Mini Apps with custom notification templates.
By making server-to-server calls from whitelisted IP addresses and providing parameters such as clientId and Order ID via sendPartnerNotification API calls, developers can craft custom alert experiences.
These include deeplink URLs specific to your app and dynamic message texts customized to your users' needs, all in collaboration with Paytm's team.