OPPO Find N5 could be the thinnest foldable phone yet
OPPO is all set to shake up the smartphone market with its latest Find N5 foldable phone, which is almost as thin as a USB-C port.
The company has been teasing the innovative device on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform.
Zhou Yibao, the product manager for the Find series, recently shared images highlighting its slim design and said "the limit of the charging port" now restricts further reduction in thickness.
A new benchmark in foldable phone design?
In a recent promotional video, Zhou compared the concealed Find N5's thickness to everyday items like two Chinese yuan coins, four stacked ID cards, and exactly 39 sticky notes.
The company claims the Find N5 is the thinnest foldable phone yet.
To put this into perspective, it looks about half as thick as an iPhone 16 Pro Max when placed side by side in photos.
It will likely be around 4mm thick
OPPO claims the Find N5 is the thinnest foldable phone. This means it will surpass the current title-holder, the HONOR Magic V3, which measures 4.35mm when open.
The Find N5 is likely around 4mm thick, making it appear about half the size of the 8.25mm iPhone 16 Pro Max.
For reference, a standard USB-C port is at least 2.6mm thick.
Durability features
Water resistance capabilities
Zhou also emphasized on Find N5's stunning water resistance capabilities.
The phone is IPX9-rated, meaning it can survive high-temperature and high-pressure jets of water.
It also gets an IPX8 rating for submersion in water and IPX6 rating against lower temperature water jets.
These features highlight the device's durability despite being slim, possibly setting a new standard in the foldable phone segment.