What's the story

OPPO is all set to shake up the smartphone market with its latest Find N5 foldable phone, which is almost as thin as a USB-C port.

The company has been teasing the innovative device on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform.

Zhou Yibao, the product manager for the Find series, recently shared images highlighting its slim design and said "the limit of the charging port" now restricts further reduction in thickness.