Zomato's 'Akansha' notification sparks viral response: 'I'm on leave'

By Snehil Singh 07:11 pm Nov 26, 2024

What's the story Popular food delivery platform Zomato is famous for its quirky notifications that often trigger hilarious conversations between users. Recently, a cheeky notification from the company triggered a hilarious exchange that went viral online. The message read: "Akansha is on leave. I'm asking you to order lunch. Shefali, marketing team." This playful prompt was met with a witty response from Rishabh Kaushik, an X (formerly Twitter) user who was quick to reply with his own twist on the situation.

Viral response

User's humorous response to Zomato notification goes viral

Kaushik's reply to Zomato's notification was a message that instantly drew the attention of netizens. He wrote, "Can you please tell Shefali that I'm on leave as well, and she can let me know if Akansha doesn't have any plans for the day, we can go on lunch together." The post quickly went viral, garnering over 80,000 views and hundreds of likes and reshares on X.

User reactions

X users join in on the fun with witty responses

The Zomato notification and Kaushik's response triggered a wave of hilarious and witty comments from other X users. One user shared a personal anecdote of having a colleague named Akansha, making it more relatable. Another user complained about frequent notifications from Zomato and said they had disabled them in settings. Some added to the humor with comments like "Smooth Kaushik Sahab, smooth," while another suggested Shefali should pay for lunch since she was urging so much.

Playful jabs

Zomato notification exchange sparks online dating jokes

The viral exchange between Zomato and Kaushik also gave way to some playful comments about online dating. One user jokingly called the situation a "New matrimony site." This hilarious interaction goes on to show how social media platforms can be used for lighthearted exchanges that amuse users and make them feel like a part of a community. It also demonstrates the power of humor in engaging customers and creating positive brand interactions.

