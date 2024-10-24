Summarize Simplifying... In short Blinkit, known for its swift 10-minute deliveries, now offers an EMI payment option for orders over ₹2,999, aiming to make purchases more affordable and help customers manage their finances.

Blinkit now offers EMI payment option for orders above ₹2,999

By Akash Pandey 05:29 pm Oct 24, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Blinkit, one of the top Indian quick-commerce companies, has launched an Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) payment option for its customers. The company's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, announced the new feature on social media platform X. He said the EMI facility would apply to all orders above ₹2,999. However, this new payment option won't be available if your order includes gold or silver coins.

Consumer benefits

EMI option aims to improve affordability

Dhindsa stressed that the introduction of the EMI payment option is aimed at making things more affordable for customers. It also intends to help them plan their finances better. At checkout, buyers can choose EMI as their preferred payment method, splitting their payment into manageable installments. While convenient, using EMIs requires financial responsibility. Customers should carefully consider the total cost, including interest rates, before opting for an EMI plan.

Company growth

Blinkit's recent innovations and expansions

Apart from the EMI option, Blinkit also recently launched its Seller Hub. This allows brands to manage their presence on Blinkit independently, without any middlemen. The company, famous for delivering orders in just 10 minutes, has also expanded its product range to include the latest iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models. These can be delivered to your doorsteps within minutes of ordering.