You can delete your order history on Zomato: Here's how
Popular online food delivery platform Zomato has a feature that lets users delete their order history. The feature was announced in response to a user's humorous complaint on social media, about not being able to hide his late-night food orders from his wife. This feature gives users more control over their account data. Let us see how to use it.
How to delete order history
To use this feature, you will first have to open the Zomato app and log into your account. Then, you need to head over to the 'profile' tab and tap on 'Your Orders.' From here, you can select the order you want to delete and confirm the choice by clicking on 'Delete permanently.' This will erase the selected order from the history in the app.
CEO's response to user feedback
The feature was announced this July, after a user named Karan posted a humorous complaint about his failure to hide late-night food orders. Responding to this feedback, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said, "For Karan and many others - you can now delete orders from your order history on Zomato. Use it responsibly." He further apologized for the delay in implementing this complex, multi-system feature.