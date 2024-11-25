Summarize Simplifying... In short To add money to your PhonePe Wallet, tap your profile picture on the app, select 'PhonePe Wallet' under 'Payment Methods', and enter the desired amount.

The feature is only available for KYC-compliant users

How to add money to your PhonePe Wallet

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:59 pm Nov 25, 202412:59 pm

What's the story PhonePe, one of India's leading digital payments platforms, provides users the facility to add money to their wallets. The feature is only available for KYC-compliant users, including those who have completed minimum KYC, Aadhaar eKYC or full KYC. Non-KYC users are not allowed to top-up or withdraw their wallet balance. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can add money to your PhonePe Wallet.

Step 1: Accessing the PhonePe Wallet

To initiate the process, you first have to tap on your profile picture on the PhonePe app's home screen. Next, you have to select 'PhonePe Wallet' under the 'Payment Methods' section. This will take you to a new page where you can enter the amount you want to add into their wallet.

Step 2: Choosing the payment mode

Next, you'll have to select a payment mode. You can choose from UPI, debit card, or credit card to add money into your PhonePe Wallet. Notably, prepaid cards are not accepted for wallet top-ups on this platform. Once the payment method is selected and required details filled in, you can proceed by tapping 'Topup Wallet.'

Step 3: Completing the transaction

Upon tapping 'Topup Wallet,' the transaction to add money into the PhonePe Wallet is initiated. However, do note that a nominal fee may be charged if you top-up your wallet using a debit or credit card. The details of this fee can be viewed on the app while making the wallet top-up, ensuring transparency in all transactions.