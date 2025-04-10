What's the story

Todd Lyons, the acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has proposed a controversial approach to deportations, suggesting that the process should be run like a business.

Speaking at the 2025 Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona, Lyons stated, "We need to get better at treating this like a business."

Lyons suggested a system where trucks would round up immigrants for deportation, like "Amazon Prime, but with human beings."