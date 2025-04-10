US immigration chief wants deportation like how 'Amazon delivers packages'
What's the story
Todd Lyons, the acting director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has proposed a controversial approach to deportations, suggesting that the process should be run like a business.
Speaking at the 2025 Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona, Lyons stated, "We need to get better at treating this like a business."
Lyons suggested a system where trucks would round up immigrants for deportation, like "Amazon Prime, but with human beings."
Technological integration
AI to expedite deportation process
Lyons also discussed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to expedite deportations, stating that AI could "free up bed space" and "fill up airplanes," thereby speeding up the process.
He also stated that he has been working with Elon Musk's "department of government efficiency" (DOGE) to obtain social security numbers in order to investigate "voter fraud."
Legal endorsement
Praise for Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act
Speakers at the expo, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan, praised Trump's invocation of the controversial Alien Enemies Act.
"Let the badge and guns do the badge-and-gun stuff. Everything else, let's contract out," Homan stated.
This 1798 law was last used during World War II to intern Japanese Americans.
Noem vowed to broaden its application for more efficient deportations, while Lyons described it as an "amazing" act.
Private sector involvement
ICE's mass deportation strategy involves private sector collaboration
The Trump administration is heavily relying on private companies to implement its mass deportation plan.
Avelo Airlines recently signed an agreement to operate federal deportation flights starting in May.
According to Avelo, the domestic and international operations will be supported by three Boeing 737-800 aircraft headquartered at Mesa Gateway Airport.
Its CEO, Andrew Levy, said Avelo is flying for ICE as part of a "long-term charter program" to support the agency's deportation efforts.