What's the story

Multibagger SME stock Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms has defied global economic challenges to post a phenomenal 300% rise against its Initial Public Offering (IPO) price.

Launched in January this year, the company debuted on the BSE SME exchange on January 10 at ₹161.50, giving early investors an impressive 90% listing gain.

Despite major market fluctuations after Donald Trump's inauguration as US President, Fabtech's shares have consistently attracted new investors.