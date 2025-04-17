This Chinese AI system can help the visually impaired 'see'
What's the story
Researchers from China have developed a novel artificial intelligence (AI) system to help visually impaired people navigate their surroundings.
The technology, described in a recent paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, uses an AI algorithm to analyze real-time footage of the environment.
It then provides short directional cues to users through bone conduction headphones.
The project is a collaborative effort of Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other renowned institutions.
Features
Wearable AI system with sensory motors
The new AI system is a wearable device with artificial skin sensory motors on both wrists.
These sensors keep a constant check on the user's surroundings for potential obstacles and issue a vibration alert when required.
This way, the users are immediately warned about any potential hazards around them, making their navigation safer.
The system was developed by engineers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, East China Normal University, and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
Impact
Research team envisions improved quality of life
The research team, which also features scholars from the State Key Laboratory of Medical Neurobiology at Fudan University, sees this tech as a major step toward user-friendly visual assistance systems. The system would provide an intuitive navigation experience for visually impaired people.
User experience
AI system designed to optimize user experience
Gu Leilei, the lead author and an associate professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Electronic Information and Electrical Engineering, explained their AI-powered system was designed to optimize the user's experience with intuitive cues.
He further elaborated on the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals when using such systems.
"Lengthy audio descriptions of the environment can overwhelm and tire users," he said, "making them reluctant to use such systems."