How to customize notifications on Amazon for smarter shopping experience
What's the story
Customizing notifications on the Amazon app for Android can improve your shopping experience by ensuring you get only those alerts that matter to you.
Be it order updates, deals, or recommendations, managing these notifications can make your interactions with the app more organized.
Here, we've detailed how you can adjust notification settings to customize them according to your preferences and needs.
Settings access
Accessing notification settings
To start customizing notifications, open the Amazon app on your Android device.
Tap the "You" button at the bottom to view your activity. Then, tap the settings icon at the top of the screen and select "Notifications" to see all available options.
This is where you can manage the types of alerts you'd like to receive.
Order alerts
Managing order updates
Order updates are essential for tracking your purchases.
Within the notification settings, navigate to "Account and Shipping." Here, you can toggle alerts for "Shipping and Delivery" to receive shipment confirmations and delivery updates.
If you want to stay fully informed about your order's journey, make sure these options are enabled.
Information
Notifications for account security
Beyond orders and deals, the "Account and Shipping" category in the Amazon app also includes alerts for account activity. Simply enable the toggle for "Accounts." It's important to turn on this feature, as it helps you receive notifications in case of a security breach.
Deals alerts
Customizing deal notifications
Amazon often has enticing deals and discounts to offer. In the menu of notification settings, tap on "Deals and recommendations."
From here, you can configure push notifications for daily deals or special promotions matching your categories of interest, such as Savings, Recommendations, or New releases.
This way, you'll be able to stay updated with savings opportunities without having to check the app repeatedly.