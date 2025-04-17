4 tips to improve your JioHotstar experience on Android
JioHotstar is one of the most popular streaming services in India, hosting a wide range of movies and shows.
Now, if you're an Android user, navigating through the app in an effective manner can further improve the experience.
Here are some tips that can make your JioHotstar usage more seamless.
Playback control
Adjusting playback speed
Adjusting playback speed comes in handy for those viewers who prefer to watch something faster or slower than the normal speed.
In JioHotstar, while watching a video, tap on the settings icon in the player controls. Here, you can find options to change "Playback Speed" from 0.5x up to 1.5x. Alternatively, click on the "Speed" icon at the bottom.
This feature can be particularly useful for skimming or enjoying content at your own pace.
Data saver option
Enabling Data Saver mode
Streaming videos can eat a lot of data, which is bound to worry those with limited data plans.
JioHotstar also offers a data saver mode that lowers video quality a bit but saves a lot of data.
To enable this, head over to settings in the app and toggle "Data Saver" on. This will keep streaming uninterrupted without crossing data limits.
PIP feature
Using picture-in-picture mode
Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode lets you multitask while watching videos on JioHotstar.
Simply play a video and press the home button; this minimizes the video into a small window that floats over other apps you use at the same time.
PiP mode is perfect for those who like to browse social media or check emails without pausing their entertainment.
Information
Getting subtitles for videos
For viewers who enjoy watching international content with subtitles or need them due to hearing impairments, subtitles make content easier to follow and more comfortable to watch. You can enable them from the settings menu in JioHotstar under "Subtitles."