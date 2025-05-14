Modi government blocks Turkish news platform TRT World on X
What's the story
The Indian government has blocked the X account of Turkish public broadcaster, TRT World.
This is part of the Centre's broader crackdown on foreign state-run media platforms, which are accused of spreading disinformation and propaganda.
This comes after similar restrictions imposed recently on China's state-controlled outlets, Global Times and Xinhua News Agency, for their alleged dissemination of fake news and hostile narratives against Indian interests.
Backlash
Rising tensions and economic fallout
The ban on TRT World comes amid growing tensions between India and Turkey, after the Pahalgam terror attack, and India's recent military operation, Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted terror hubs in Pakistan last week.
Pakistan claimed its retaliation had severely damaged Indian military installations including the S-400 air defense system at Adampur airbase, soon after.
However, PM Narendra Modi refuted the claims during his visit to the airbase yesterday.
Economic impact
Online protests evolve into economic response
What started as an online protest against Turkey, with hashtags like #BoycottTurkey, has now turned into a mass economic response.
Businesses and consumers across India are now shunning Turkish products.
The backlash has also extended to Turkey's ally Azerbaijan, after both nations issued statements condemning India's military actions following Operation Sindoor.
The remarks were taken as unfriendly by the Indian public, triggering a spike in resistance especially through consumer boycotts.