Karnataka state bus driver stops mid-route for namaz; gets suspended
A bus driver-conductor of the Karnataka government has been suspended after a video emerged of him stopping his vehicle on the side of the road to offer namaz.
The incident took place during a scheduled trip between Hubballi and Haveri on April 29.
After the clip went viral, the Karnataka Transport Department swung into action.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy ordered an inquiry and disciplinary action if the employee was found violating service rules.
The department confirmed the driver has been suspended pending investigation results.
"The staff working in public service must follow certain rules and regulations compulsorily," said Minister Reddy, emphasizing adherence to these guidelines during office hours.
Minister Reddy went on to clarify that everyone has the right to practice their religion, but it shouldn't come in the way of their duties.
"It is objectionable to perform namaz by stopping the bus midway even though there are passengers traveling in the bus."
No god's that desperate for attention that they'd want you to delay a whole busload of people!— Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 1, 2025
KSRTC suspends driver A.K Mulla for stopping a bus near Hubballi to offer namaz with passengers onboard, citing "dereliction of duty"
The minister also instructed the Managing Director of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) to ensure such incidents don't repeat in the future.
Sources told NDTV that some of the passengers complained about the incident, after which the Karnataka State Transport Corporation initiated an inquiry.
In the video, the man can be seen on top of the passenger seat, offering prayers, while some passengers watch on and others record videos.