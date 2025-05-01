What's the story

A bus driver-conductor of the Karnataka government has been suspended after a video emerged of him stopping his vehicle on the side of the road to offer namaz.

The incident took place during a scheduled trip between Hubballi and Haveri on April 29.

After the clip went viral, the Karnataka Transport Department swung into action.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy ordered an inquiry and disciplinary action if the employee was found violating service rules.