ECI introduces 3 initiatives to improve accuracy of electoral rolls
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced three initiatives aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls and enhancing services for voters.
The reforms were announced after a conference in March chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his fellow commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.
The initiatives include obtaining data on death registration for updating electoral rolls electronically, issuing standard identity cards to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and making Voter Information Slips more elector-friendly.
Death data
ECI to use electronic death registration data for electoral rolls
In a press release, the ECI said it will now collect death registration data from the Registrar General of India electronically.
This is in accordance with Rule 9 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and Section 3(5)(b) of Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (amended 2023).
This will allow Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to get timely information on registered deaths.
BLOs can then later verify these via field visits, without waiting for a formal request.
User experience
ECI redesigns voter information slip for improved user experience
The ECI has also revamped the Voter Information Slip (VIS) to improve the voting experience.
The new format has bigger fonts for voter serial and part numbers, facilitating easy identification of the concerned elector's polling station.
This will also help officials in the quick identification of entries of the concerned voter in the rolls, thus improving overall efficiency.
The new VIS aims to ensure a more user-friendly experience during elections.
Twitter Post
Voter outreach
ECI issues photo ID cards to booth level officers
In another push for voter outreach and confidence, the ECI has now provided all BLOs with standard photo ID cards.
These officers are the voters' primary link with the Commission under Section 13B(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
The official ID cards will help in easily identifying BLOs during house-to-house visits, thereby fostering trust and smoother interactions during voter verification and registration drives.