What's the story

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced three initiatives aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls and enhancing services for voters.

The reforms were announced after a conference in March chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his fellow commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

The initiatives include obtaining data on death registration for updating electoral rolls electronically, issuing standard identity cards to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and making Voter Information Slips more elector-friendly.