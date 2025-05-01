'Living in own...world': Delhi HC slams Ramdev for new video
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has slammed Baba Ramdev, saying the Patnajali founder appears to be living in his own world and is not in anyone's control.
The comments came after he posted a video, making critical remarks about the herbal drink Rooh Afza, in breach of the court's previous order.
Justice Amit Bansal found Ramdev to be prima facie in contempt of his previous order, which directed him not to publish any statements, advertisements, or posts about Rooh Afza.
Contempt of court
Ramdev allegedly violated court's previous order
Justice Bansal said, "In view of the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now."
Ramdev had assured the court that all print and video ads against Hamdard's Rooh Afza drink would be removed after he was dragged to court for calling the drink "Sharbat Jihad."
Justice Bansal said such comments were "indefensible" and "shocking" while hearing a lawsuit filed by Hamdard against Ramdev.
Advertisement removal
Ramdev's commitment to remove controversial ads questioned
While promoting his Patanjali Sharbat and Juices in a Facebook video last month, Ramdev said, "If you drink that sharbat (Rooh Afza), madrasas and mosques will be built."
But if consumers drink his drinks, Ramdev said gurukuls will be built, Acharya Kulam will be developed, Patanjali University will expand, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will grow.
Hamdard then filed a lawsuit against Ramdev, seeking removal of his videos on social media.
Controversial comments
Ramdev defends his controversial remarks
Defending his comments amid backlash, Ramdev said he didn't name any brand or community in his allegations.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Hamdard in court, called Ramdev's remarks a case of "communal divide" and hate speech.
He further stated that Ramdev is a well-known figure who can market Patanjali items without denigrating any other brand.
After the rap, Ramdev informed the Delhi HC that all the advertisements, whether print or videos, against Hamdard products will be taken down.