What's the story

The Delhi High Court has slammed Baba Ramdev, saying the Patnajali founder appears to be living in his own world and is not in anyone's control.

The comments came after he posted a video, making critical remarks about the herbal drink Rooh Afza, in breach of the court's previous order.

Justice Amit Bansal found Ramdev to be prima facie in contempt of his previous order, which directed him not to publish any statements, advertisements, or posts about Rooh Afza.