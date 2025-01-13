'You've dragged..your feet': HC slams Delhi government over CAG report
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for delaying submission of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.
Justice Sachin Datta, sitting on a single-judge bench, raised concerns over the government's intentions, saying, "The way you have dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides."
The court said the reports should have been immediately sent to the Speaker for discussion in the House.
Report details
CAG report reveals irregularities in Delhi's excise policy
The delayed CAG report relates to the liquor scam that led to the arrests of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia.
It emphasizes major irregularities in Delhi's excise policy between 2017 and 2021, estimating a loss of ₹2,027 crore to the exchequer due to systemic lapses.
These lapses include licensing irregularities, pricing discrepancies, and deficient monitoring.
Plea consideration
Court addresses plea for special Delhi Assembly session
The court also dealt with a plea by Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, including Vijender Gupta, who had asked for a special session of the Delhi Assembly.
However, Justice Datta observed that with elections around the corner, it would be difficult to call such a session.
The Delhi assembly elections are due on February 5, with results declared on February 8.
Accusations made
CAG report accuses AAP government of bypassing approvals
The CAG report also accuses the AAP government of circumventing mandatory approvals and expert recommendations while formulating the 2021-22 excise policy.
It alleged that private players were permitted to take over state-controlled operations, possibly benefitting certain stakeholders.
The court has fixed the hearing on the matter at 2:30pm on Monday.