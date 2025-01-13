What's the story

The Delhi High Court has pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for delaying submission of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

Justice Sachin Datta, sitting on a single-judge bench, raised concerns over the government's intentions, saying, "The way you have dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides."

The court said the reports should have been immediately sent to the Speaker for discussion in the House.