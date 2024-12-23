Kejriwal was addressing a press conference on Sunday

'No CM face, no agenda...': Arvind Kejriwal counters BJP's attack

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:24 pm Dec 23, 202402:24 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of not having a clear agenda or a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. "The BJP neither has an agenda nor a Chief Minister face for this election. BJP knows only one thing: how to abuse Kejriwal," he said. This comes as his party starts doorstep registrations for the Mahila Samman Yojana scheme.

Counter allegations

BJP releases 'allegation list' against AAP government

Responding to Kejriwal's comments, the BJP has released an "aarop patra" or allegation list against the AAP government. BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the Delhi government of inefficiency, citing problems like water supply, pollution, and corruption. "They said free water for all, today people pay thousands to tankers," Thakur said. He also questioned AAP's handling of women's safety and law enforcement.

Law enforcement

Kejriwal questions BJP MPs's role in law enforcement

Countering Thakur's allegations, Kejriwal asked why BJP MPs in Delhi aren't taking care of law and order. "I am asking them, all seven MPs in Delhi are from BJP, why are you not taking care of law enforcement?" he said. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also dismissed the BJP's allegations as lies.

Election strategy

BJP to contest elections without designated CM candidate

The BJP will fight the elections without a CM candidate. The party is likely to announce its candidate list after a Central Election Committee meeting. Some seats will be given to NDA allies Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Janata Dal United. Meanwhile, both Congress and AAP have announced candidates for important constituencies with Kejriwal to take on Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in New Delhi.

Political comeback

Kejriwal aims for return despite corruption case

Kejriwal resigned as chief minister after being granted bail in a corruption case, however, he has said he will return if re-elected. The political rivalry between AAP and BJP is only going to get fiercer as both parties fight for Delhi's government. The assembly polls in Delhi are due in February, with the AAP hoping to secure a third consecutive term.