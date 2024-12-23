Summarize Simplifying... In short Congress leader Surjewala has challenged the Modi government to disclose the identities of those targeted by the Pegasus spyware, including ministers, opposition leaders, and journalists.

He also questioned the legal implications, asking if criminal cases would be filed against the current government and NSO, the company behind Pegasus.

Surjewala demanded answers from the Modi government

'Will SC order probe...in Pegasus case': Congress

By Snehil Singh 11:46 am Dec 23, 202411:46 am

What's the story Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala has demanded a further probe by the Supreme Court﻿ after a United States court ruling in the Pegasus spyware case. The US verdict confirmed that 300 WhatsApp numbers of Indian citizens were targeted. In an X post, Surjewala demanded answers from the Modi government about the identities of those targeted and how the information obtained was used/misused.

Call for accountability

Surjewala demands transparency on Pegasus spyware issue

Surjewala asked the Modi government to reveal the identities of those targeted, including two Union ministers, three opposition leaders, a constitutional authority, and several journalists and businesspersons. He also asked how the information obtained was used or misused by the government and its agencies. "What information was retrieved by the BJP govt and agencies? How was it used - misused and to what consequence?" he asked in his X post.

Legal implications

Surjewala questions potential legal consequences

The Congress leader further questioned if criminal cases would be filed against political executives/officers in the present government and NSO, the company owning Pegasus. "Will appropriate criminal cases be now lodged against political executive/officers in the present govt and company owning NSO?" he asked. Surjewala also questioned if the Supreme Court would take the US court's judgment in Meta v/s NSO into consideration.

Report disclosure

Surjewala seeks disclosure of technical report

Along with his other questions, Surjewala also asked if a report by a committee of technical experts on the Pegasus spyware, submitted in 2021-22, would be made public. "Will it make public the report of the committee of technical experts on Pegasus spyware, submitted to it in 2021-22?" he asked. The Congress has been repeatedly questioning the alleged use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians.

