What's the story

The Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court order that directed the Delhi government to sign an agreement with the Centre for implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

The decision came after the Delhi government filed a plea against the directive, claiming it overstepped its authority by mandating policy agreements.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Delhi, argued, "The High Court cannot compel the state to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre."