What's the story

Huawei Technologies has introduced its new high-performance computing architecture, the Supernode 384. The company is actively promoting this innovative system among developers.

The Supernode 384 is positioned as a rival to NVIDIA's NVL72 system.

Huawei claims that its Supernode 384 can effectively tackle data center bottlenecks and meet future artificial intelligence (AI) training requirements with cutting-edge computing architectures.