Is ChatGPT Plus really free for all UAE residents?
What's the story
OpenAI has announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the first country to adopt ChatGPT on a national level.
The initiative will see the integration of this advanced AI tool into various sectors, including education, healthcare, energy, and government services.
However, despite social media speculation about free access to ChatGPT Plus for all UAE residents, OpenAI's official announcement only mentions nationwide access—not personal subscriptions.
Project details
Stargate UAE project: A major AI initiative
The ChatGPT integration is part of a larger initiative called the Stargate UAE project.
This ambitious plan includes building the world's largest AI data center in Abu Dhabi, a nearly 26-square-kilometer campus developed with partners such as G42, Oracle, NVIDIA, and Cisco.
The facility will provide massive AI computing power by 2026 and position the UAE as a global leader in artificial intelligence.
Access details
ChatGPT's free version remains accessible in UAE
Currently, UAE users can access the free version of ChatGPT, which runs on GPT-3.5. The paid tier, ChatGPT Plus, continues to be priced at $20 per month.
So far, neither OpenAI nor UAE authorities have made any official announcement about offering ChatGPT Plus for free to all residents.
That said, integration of ChatGPT into public platforms—such as government apps, educational tools, or healthcare portals—could allow broader access to its capabilities without requiring individuals to subscribe directly.
Clarification needed
Misinterpretations about ChatGPT access in UAE
The confusion over free ChatGPT Plus access arose from how some media outlets interpreted OpenAI's announcement.
While the UAE is expanding access to ChatGPT tools, the move centers on infrastructure and integration—not on offering free subscriptions to all residents for general use.