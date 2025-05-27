Duolingo CEO backtracks on AI-first strategy amid user backlash
What's the story
Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn has attempted to clarify his earlier comments about the company's shift toward an "AI-first" approach.
The clarification comes after a wave of criticism from users who were concerned about potential job losses and the future of the language-learning platform.
In his latest statement, von Ahn emphasized that Duolingo will continue to hire human workers and support existing employees.
Clarification
'I don't see AI as replacing what our employees do'
In his LinkedIn post, von Ahn clarified that he doesn't see AI as a replacement for human work.
He said, "To be clear: I do not see AI as replacing what our employees do (we are in fact continuing to hire at the same speed as before)."
He also stressed that AI is meant to enhance efficiency and improve quality of work.
Future outlook
AI's impact on work and adaptation strategies
Von Ahn acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding AI's future but insisted it would fundamentally change how we work.
He said, "I don't exactly know what's going to happen with AI, but I do know it's going to fundamentally change the way we work."
To help teams adapt to this shift, he announced plans for workshops, advisory councils, and dedicated experimentation time.
Strategy details
Duolingo's AI-first approach and performance evaluation
In an all-hands memo, von Ahn had earlier announced Duolingo's shift toward an "AI-first" strategy to scale its business.
He said the company had taken a similar decision in 2012 when it went big on mobile.
As part of this strategy, Duolingo will use AI for performance reviews and only increase headcount if a team can't automate more of their work.