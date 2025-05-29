What's the story

India's defence sector is at a turning point, propelled by strong public sector momentum, yet slow private investment continues to weigh it down.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared this view at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event held in New Delhi on Thursday.

He emphasized that while the defense sector has grown 6-7% annually over the past decade due to government-led initiatives, future growth must come from increased private sector participation and R&D investment.