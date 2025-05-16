Kerala start-up claims blocking 85M cyber threats during India-Pakistan conflict
What's the story
Prophaze, a Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala-based cybersecurity start-up, has claimed to have neutralized 85 million malicious cyber threats amid the recent India-Pakistan conflict.
The company's proprietary AI/ML cybersecurity product played a key role in this, continuously discovering and blocking cyber threats over a four-day period beginning May 5.
Prophaze's efforts reportedly protected three airports as well as financial and healthcare institutions across India.
Company profile
Founding and unique selling proposition
Founded in 2019 by Vaisakh TR and Lakshmi Das, Prophaze was built with the vision of offering holistic cybersecurity solutions for business-critical applications.
The start-up has been recognized for its faster onboarding and easier support than conventional cybersecurity tools.
Today, Prophaze caters to some 100 customers, the majority of whom are Indian companies.
Cybersecurity measures
Response to the cyber threats
Das, Co-Founder and COO at Prophaze, revealed that the cyber attacks started even before India and Pakistan went to war physically.
She said these attacks were a tactic employed by enemies to disrupt critical infrastructure like connectivity and communications.
Despite the intensity of attacks on May 8 and 9, all institutions equipped with Prophaze's technology witnessed zero downtime.
Strategic response
Defense tactics and global presence
Prophaze used defense strategies like geo-fencing, IT profiling, and behavioral analysis to detect malicious traffic and neutralize threats.
The company has opted not to disclose the names of the targeted institutions due to signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).
Prophaze's proactive cyber defense and the stealthy nature of the attacks have led Lakshmi to advocate for wider adoption of Made-in-India cybersecurity solutions.