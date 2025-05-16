What's the story

Prophaze, a Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala-based cybersecurity start-up, has claimed to have neutralized 85 million malicious cyber threats amid the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

The company's proprietary AI/ML cybersecurity product played a key role in this, continuously discovering and blocking cyber threats over a four-day period beginning May 5.

Prophaze's efforts reportedly protected three airports as well as financial and healthcare institutions across India.