What's the story

In a major cybersecurity breach, Chinese state-sponsored hackers have managed to break into the US Department of Treasury's systems.

The intrusion compromised several high-ranking officials including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo, and Acting Under Secretary Brad Smith.

The incident is the latest in a series of cyberattacks by Chinese hackers on US agencies as well as top officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump.