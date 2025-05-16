How to navigate Zomato offers on Android
What's the story
Popular food delivery app Zomato offers a wide range of discounts and deals to make dining out a more enjoyable experience.
For Android users, finding these offers can be easy, if you know where to look.
Here's a step-by-step guide to get you through Zomato's offers section on an Android device. You'll be able to find and apply discounts on your orders easily.
Step 1
Accessing the Offers section
To start exploring Zomato's offers, launch the app on your Android device.
After logging in, head over to the home screen where you'll see a number of options.
Find the "Offers" tab or icon clearly visible on top or bottom of your screen.
Tapping on this will take you directly into a curated list of available discounts and promotions.
Step 2
Filtering offers by category
Once you are inside the offers section, you can filter the deals on the basis of categories like restaurants or a particular cuisine.
This way, you can quickly find relevant promotions that suit your dining preferences.
Use filters like "Top Rated" or "Nearby" to further narrow down your search and find mouth-watering deals designed just for you.
Step 3
Applying discounts at checkout
After choosing an offer that suits your needs, add items from participating restaurants into your cart.
At the time of checkout, make sure to have any applicable discount codes automatically applied before you finalize your payment details; else, enter them manually if needed under "Apply Coupon" option given during this stage.
Step 4
Staying updated with new deals
To keep updated with new promotions regularly updated by Zomato team members themselves - enable notifications within the settings menu.
This menu appears under the account profile page, which can be accessed by tapping the user icon.
This icon appears in the top right corner of the main interface screen, which can be seen upon opening the app the first time and every time after that too.