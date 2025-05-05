Modi government may launch 'negative points system' for driving licenses
What's the story
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is all set to introduce a strict system to deal with traffic violations in India.
The main aim of this move is to bring down road accidents and impose stricter penalties on habitual offenders.
A key part of the plan is a negative points system for driving licenses, which could be suspended or canceled if a driver earns too many points.
Global influence
'Demerit and merit' points system
The proposed "demerit and merit" points system is based on similar practices in Australia, the UK, Germany, and Canada.
An official explained demerit points will be assigned for traffic rule violations while merit points would reward good driver behavior and altruistic actions.
This new system is expected to be integrated into the Motor Vehicles Act after amendments in the coming months.
Rising fatalities
Previous efforts to curb road accidents
Despite previous attempts, including higher fines introduced in 2019, road accidents and fatalities have continued to rise with over 1.7 lakh lives lost annually.
Officials believe the new penalty point system will act as a more effective deterrent against traffic rule violations.
Enhanced technology will also play a crucial role in tracking penalty points using handheld devices, for real-time action by enforcement agencies.
New regulations
Mandatory driving tests for license renewals
The government has proposed mandatory driving tests for drivers applying to renew their licenses before expiry, and who have violated traffic rules.
Currently, such tests are not required for renewal applications made before the license expiry.
The Ministry also plans to introduce a new provision requiring learners to obtain licenses for electric vehicles under 1,500W and with a maximum speed of 25km/h.
Collection strategies
Improving recovery rates for e-challans
The government is also tackling the low recovery rate for e-challans, with only 40% of fines being paid so far.
Proposed measures include suspending a person's driving license for three months if they have pending e-challans over three months old.
Likewise, three violations for red light jumping or dangerous driving in a year could result in a three-month license suspension.