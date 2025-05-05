Volkswagen now accepting bookings for first hot hatchback in India
What's the story
Volkswagen has officially started taking bookings for its Golf GTI model in India. The launch is slated for the end of the month.
This is the second GTI-badged vehicle here, and marks the company's entry into the hot hatchback segment on our shores.
The car has a stylish appearance both inside and out, and is fueled by a powerful turbocharged petrol engine.
Engine
A look at the performance
Under the hood, the Golf GTI packs a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that produces 265hp of power and 370Nm of peak torque.
The mill is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels.
The car comes with an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock and can go from 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds, Volkswagen claims.
Its top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.
Exterior
What about the design?
The Golf GTI's exterior features standard 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, with an option for larger 19-inch ones.
Its sporty design features bumpers at both ends, a dual-tone roof spoiler, GTI-specific badges, twin exhaust tips, and a five-piece lighting element integrated into the front bumper.
The hatchback will be offered in four colors: Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium, Moonstone Gray Black, and Kings Red Premium.
Inside
Interiors and technology
The interior of the Golf GTI is similar to that of the Tiguan R Line, sporting a 15.0-inch central infotainment touchscreen with improved graphics and a cleaner menu layout.
The system also offers ChatGPT-based voice assistance.
Other highlights include a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, GTI-specific steering wheel, sports seats with GTI branding, and tartan-patterned upholstery, similar to the international version of the car.
Cost
Market competition and pricing
The Golf GTI will take on the MINI Cooper S in India, which comes with a 204hp turbo-petrol engine and less practical two-door design.
Being a fully imported model, it will be priced above ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Only 250 units will be available in the first batch and deliveries should commence in June via select dealerships.