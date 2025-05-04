Mercedes-AMG GT63 APXGP pays tribute to Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a special version of its V8-powered coupe, the 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT63 APXGP Edition.
This one-of-a-kind model pays homage to a fictional team in the upcoming Formula 1 film, F1.
The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, is set to release this summer. The German automaker also played a major role in the movie's production process.
Aesthetics
A look at the design
The APXGP Edition features matte black paint and gold accents, including a checkered flag graphic on the front fender.
Inside, it follows the same theme with gold-tinted carbon-fiber trim and contrasting stitching on black nappa leather.
Only 52 units will be made, each with a "Limited Edition 1 of 52" badge on the center console to remind you of their exclusivity.
Collaboration
Mercedes-Benz's involvement in the F1 movie
Mercedes-Benz's models will appear in the movie as the official safety and medical cars.
An AMG SL, GT, and G-Class have also been provided for off-track on-screen appearances.
The company was also said to have designed APXGP race cars driven in F1, which are modified Formula 2 cars.
These cars were designed to look like real F1 racers while being able to fit multiple cameras.
Inside out
Exterior and interior features
The AMG GT63 APXGP Edition pays tribute to the fictional team in the F1 movie with its unique design.
The gold hue curves around the grille and also runs along the edge of the rear diffuser.
Inside, carbon fiber trim with gold-colored threads is abundant, including on a heated AMG Performance steering wheel, dashboard, door panels, and center armrest.
The car also comes with a front-axle lift system and a custom AMG indoor car cover.
Engine
Performance and pricing
Like all GT63s, the APXGP Edition is powered by a 577hp twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine and all-wheel-drive. The cost for this exclusive model has not been disclosed, but it is expected to be much higher than the GT63's base price of $191,550 (around ₹1.6 crore).