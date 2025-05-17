What's the story

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have pumped in over ₹16,400 crore into Indian equities this week.

The massive investment comes after a major sell-off on May 9 amid increased tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to stock exchanges' data, FIIs bought Indian stocks worth ₹5,392.94 crore on May 15 and ₹8,831.05 crore on May 16 after modest inflows of ₹1,246.48 crore on May 12 and ₹931.80 crore on May 14.